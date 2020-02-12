The Arcade City Council listened and acted on a rezoning request during the Feb. 10 city council meeting.
The council approved the application submitted by applicant, Heath Martin, and property owners, Jim and Billie Brewer, to rezone 1.78 acres at 577 Arcade Park St., from RR-1 (Restricted Rural Residential District) to C-2 (Highway Commercial District). The use of the property will be for a landscape supply business.
Along with the rezoning approval, the council approved two variances to change the required 40-foot setback, including a 30-foot buffer, to a 20-foot setback and buffer. The second variance reduces the natural buffer along U.S. Highway 129 from 50 feet in width to 25 feet.
In other action, the council:
- approved to increase the reservation fee at the city park from $75 to $110 for the day. Reservation also requires a $50 deposit, which is returned as long as the park is left as it was before the reservation began.
- approved mayor Doug Haynie to sign a memorandum of understanding for extraterritorial assistance between the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Arcade Police Department.
- approved a $250 contribution to the East Jackson Comprehensive High School baseball dugout club.
- approved a water supply memorandum with the Jackson County Water & Sewage Authority.
- approved the Jackson County Inmate Housing Contract to move from $35 to $40.
