Arcade city council is extending the deadline it imposed on the developer of the River Meadows subdivision, which required a swimming pool and cabana be provided upon the issuance of 31 building permits.
When the city approved the rezoning in 2016, the pool and cabana requirement was among a list of conditions agreed upon between the developer and the city for the purpose of providing a recreational amenity to the community. The approved modification will extend the deadline for the swimming pool and cabana to the issuance of 41 homes in the subdivision.
The applicant and property owner, Brandt Bentley, who serves on the city’s planning commission, plans to start construction of the pool and cabana immediately, which will be located off Valley Drive. In the application for modification of zoning conditions, Bentley cited COVID-19 and other reasons as the reason for the delay.
The council also approved the renewal of agreement with Jerry Weitz and Associates. Weitz has served as consulting planner to provide zoning assistance to the city since 2015.
Weitz provides correspondence with the public regarding zoning and development matters and reviews building and sign permit applications for zoning compliance. Weitz also prepares staff reports with findings and recommendations on rezoning, annexation, conditional uses and variance applications,
