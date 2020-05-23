The City of Arcade has a new administrator.
Jonathan Lynn was sworn in by Mayor Doug Haynie on May 11 as the town's new administrator. Lynn replaces Deborah Mockus who is retiring May 29.
In other action on May 11, the council approved:
• a bereavement leave ordinance for the city employees handbook.
• a budget amendment of $30,000 to be taken from reserves to pay for engineering services.
