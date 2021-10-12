The Arcade Police Department and the Northeast Georgia Department of Health partnered for a mobile vaccine clinic Oct. 9 at Arcade’s city park.
The APD provided breakfast and coloring books, stick-on police badges and other games and activities for kids and the fire department came out to spray kids with its water hose.
The event was held to celebrate National Faith and Blue weekend to help build bridges between law enforcement and the public to make for a more engaged and unified community.
The mobile vaccine initiative by the Northeast Georgia Department of Public Health provides the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines through its mobile clinics to reach people who might have barriers preventing them from getting their vaccine. The Northeast district covers a 10-county area including Jackson and Barrow counties and runs two teams each day.
According to the team leader of the mobile vaccination team from the health department, “When this first started, we essentially were brought in to set up our drive-thru COVID testing sites last year and then we piloted so I was asked to pilot a mobile testing unit utilizing the HIV testing network that we’ve already got in place.”
“The concern is with the kids in schools and not being able to be vaccinated, we essentially have a reservoir of people who continue to pass it back and forth and that can lead towards mutation,” said the team leader.
“The sooner we can get approval for a vaccine for children and get children vaccinated the better,” he said.
“I think we’re dealing with a very progressive health department in the Athens-Clarke County district,” said a nurse and team member of the mobile vaccination team at Saturday’s event.
“They’ve come in to help the vaccine clinics in our schools and are always on the cutting edge of going into schools and doings things with our health team and I think that’s reflective of our leadership,” said the team member.
