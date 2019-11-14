The renovations at Arcade City Park are almost complete.
The original end date for renovations was set for Nov. 15, but due to weather issues, the date has been moved back. No definite date was announced.
Mayor Doug Haynie said the park is 85 percent done. He stopped by the park Monday afternoon to see how work was coming along.
"It looks good, it really looks good," Haynie said.
Haynie said the structure is up, the rock wall is being placed around the park pad, water fountains still need to be placed, work near the ball fields is still being done and work is still being done in the restrooms.
In other action at the council's Nov. 11 meeting:
- the council unanimously approved a resolution for Haynie to sign for the Department of Natural Resources Recreational Trails Program grant application. Along with the resolution, the council unanimously approved a second resolution for the long-term park maintenance plan going along with the recreational trails program.
