The Arcade Police Department has cancelled October’s Bicycle Rodeo due to concerns over recent spikes in Covid cases across Jackson County.
As an alternative way to celebrate National Faith and Blue weekend, APD police chief Randy Williams is planning a mobile vaccine event Oct. 9 at Arcade City Park.
“We are encountering a lot of people with COVID out here in the public,” said Williams during Arcade City Council’s meeting Sept. 14. “I personally know five people that have it and three of them are in the hospital fighting.”
Williams has responded to the unexpected change of plans by coordinating with the Northeast Georgia Deparment of Health and other public safety departments within the city to help host a mobile vaccination event sponsored by the Northeast Georgia Department of Health.
The APD will be passing out coloring books, stick-on police badges and other games and activities for kids. Due to the unknown impact Covid may have on the community by Oct. 9, however, final decisions remain pending.
“I'm still waiting to see how many people can help because there’s a lot of people that are sick,” said Williams.
Despite Covid concerns, Williams and the APD are working to secure as many fire trucks, ambulances and police cruisers as possible to create a celebratory scene of community spirit by connecting law enforcement and first responders with the residents they serve.
“They can come and see it and then get a shot if they want a shot,” said Williams.
OTHER BUSINESS:
In other business, during its meeting Sept. 14 the council:
● approved resolution to open a new bank account with Northeast Georgia Bank for funds received under the Federal American Rescue Plan Act.
● approved a business license for Isabella De La Fontaine to operate La Bella Rose Kennels at her residential address at 394 Double Bridges Road in Jefferson, where she breeds, adopts and cares for Cavalier King Charles Spaniels showdogs.
