Plans for a large subdivision around Redstone Church in South Jackson got a thumbs-down by the Arcade Planning Commission on April 19.
The commission voted to recommend denial of a proposal from Brand Mosaic Jackson to annex and rezone 127 acres on Hwy. 129 South for 119 single family homes. Brand Mosaic Jackson is a firm of Brandt Bentley who is a member of the Arcade planning board. He recused himself from the discussion.
The Arcade City Council will have the final say on the proposed annexation and subdivision plans at its May 9 meeting.
Several people spoke against the proposed annexation with several coming from River Meadows subdivision, another project done by Bentley. The residents complained about erosion and unfulfilled promises in that development.
Other speakers cited traffic issues where the development would intersect with New Kings Bridge Rd.
SUBDIVISION APPROVED
In other action by the Arcade planning board on April 19, the commission recommended approval of a 141 acre subdivision on Hwy. 129 over to Hwy. 82. Some parts of the various parcels involved will need to be annexed since the original city limits split parcels in that area.
Blackwhit Partners is planning to build 139 homes on the property if the city council approves the package of annexations, variances and rezonings.
The planning board also approved:
• annexing 4.8 acres for Poplar Springs Baptist Church and a neighboring tract of 6.6 acres for commercial development. Brand Mosaic Jackson requested the commercial development.
• a variance for 4.4 acres on Hwy. 129 for commercial buffer reduction from 50 to 25 ft. for mini-storage and open-storage facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.