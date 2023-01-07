Arcade will hold a special election to fill the unexpired term of city council member Debra Gammon. The election will be held March 21.
Arcade will hold a special election to fill the unexpired term of city council member Debra Gammon. The election will be held March 21.
Qualifying is being held at Arcade City Hall on:
•Monday, Jan. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
•Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to noon
•Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to noon
The qualifying fee is $54.
For more information, contact Kila or Stephanie at Arcade City Hall.
The deadline to register to vote is Feb. 21.
Early voting will be held at Arcade City Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday, Feb. 27, and will run through Friday, March 17.
Election Day voting on March 21 will also be held at Arcade City Hall. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Arcade City Hall is located at 3325 Athens Hwy., Jefferson.
