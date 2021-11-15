A second variance request to reduce the required buffer in Arcade’s corridor overlay district was approved in a narrow 3-2 vote during Arcade's City Council meeting Nov. 8.
Applicant and property owner Aaly Hassanaly’s was given the green light to build a convenience store and gas station fronting the south side of U.S. 129 and the east side of B. Whitefield Road earlier this year. Hassanaly first requested and received a variance to reduce the buffer fronting U.S. 129 from 50 feet to 35 feet, however he came back with a second request for an additional 10 ft. reduction.
“Without that buffer, we have to cram it in a little bit tighter than the current gas station standards the architect and engineer would permit,” Hassanaly said.
For the same reason, Hassanaly also requested and received a variance to bring the rear buffer down from 50 feet to 20 feet.
“We really need both buffers to be able to position the building to allow enough space for the tankers to pull in through the front of the canopy without interfering with cars being able to pull in and out of the parking spaces,” he said.
During a public hearing, Leah Hollett, a recent candidate for the council, voiced concerns about the potential impact on traffic and crime she fears will come with the presence of a convenience store.
“There’s already an issue of crime associated with establishments like that; I just feel like it’s going to be the downfall of what has been for decades a very quiet nice part of town," said Hollett.
Councilmember Jenny Buley raised concerns over the reduced buffer between the convenience store and the rear-abutting residential property.
“I think of myself there and I wouldn’t want a gas station 10 feet from my garden,” she said.
Councilmember Ron Smith said his hesitancy over the 15-foot buffer was due to the fact the city has never allowed for a buffer less than 25 feet on property fronting U.S. 129. However, Smith "reluctantly" made the motion to approve the 15-foot-wide buffer with a requirement to plant two trees and 20 shrubs for every 35 feet of frontage on U.S. 129.
OTHER BUSINESS:
In other business during its meeting the council:
• approved its proposed 2022 budget.
• approved a $400 contribution to the Jackson County Outreach Program’s Annual Scholarship Program
• approved a business license for Patrick Dasher to operate American Contracting at his residence on Hickory Trail in Jefferson.
•heard police chief Randy WIlliams discuss an issue involving the new reduced conflict U-turn intersection (R-cut) under construction at S.R. 82 and U.S. 128. Instead of turning right and doing a U-turn, some drivers were entering the turning lane into the opposite direction of traffic. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, once construction is complete, they will strike the road and put-up arrow signs directing drivers where to turn.
• discussed plans for upcoming community events including a chili cook-off in February. Councilmember Debra Gammon said the city plans to begin a tradition of hosting several events at the same time each year, as it does its annual Azalea Festival in April, in order to get residents more involved in the community through the city’s park system.
• discussed the creation of a Facebook group for residents,
