Arcade leaders recently voted down a business license request for a smoke shop in the city.
At its July 11 meeting, the Arcade City Council voted "no" to applicant, Rafeeq Jasani’s Arcade Smoke Shop.
The smoke shop, which would have been designated for those 21 and older, would have been located next to a convenience store at 3156 Athens Hwy., Suite C.
“I just don’t think it’s a good business to bring in, to make available to our residents,” council member Cindy Bone said. “I just feel like the vapes are dangerous. I sure don’t want to be the city council member that was okay with bringing something dangerous into the neighborhood and even though it’s not [illegal] drugs, it’s dangerous.”
Council member Jenny Buley agreed.
“I just feel like we have such a tiny, little town and we only have so many spaces to have something for our community,” Buley added. “In my own personal view, I would like to have something that contributes to lifting up our community instead of just things that are going to deteriorate people’s health.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business July 11, the council approved:
- a custom carpentry business, Billy Webb’s Construction Company, to be located at 36 White Oak Trail.
- a “food mart” convenience store at 3156 Athens Hwy., Suite B.
- a restaurant with a market and liquor space, called Two Fox Farm, to be located at 388 Hwy. 82 S. Two Fox Farm already exists as a food truck. As a restaurant, the company plans to serve locally-sourced, farm-to-table dishes.
- a FY21 budget amendment for the city’s audit as provided by Bates Carter & Co.
- an authorization to allow the mayor to negotiate and sign the Jackson County Intergovernmental Agreement for Service Delivery Strategy (SDS).
- a budget amendment resolution to replace a inside and outside HVAC unit at the police department, costing $10,653.
- a memorandum of understanding with Cotter Properties for the planned unit development on the south side of Arcade.
- a work order agreement with Peoples & Quigley, allowing the company to complete permits for the sewage treatment plant in development.
- a proposal from Geosciences Engineering to complete soil investigations to test that the soil is suitable for the sewage treatment plant.
- Jackson County’s Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan, signing a letter in support of the county’s application for a grant.
