Arcade City Council swore in its newest member on Feb. 8, Ramone Gilbert, to fill the seat of councilman Shane Cox, who died in a car accident Dec. 2020.
Gilbert is a retiree of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and now operates Southern Pride Labs, a small dog breeding business he operates with his wife and children. The business is focused on breeding Labrador Retrievers.
Gilbert also serves on the Boys and Girls Club board of directors and is a member of the Jefferson Rotary Club.
The council also approved the appointments of Sarah Griffie as Municipal Court Solicitor and Alix Daniel as Municipal Court Pro Tem Solicitor.
Both women currently hold positions at the Barrow County District Attorney's Office and were recommended by Municipal Court Judge Anna Bolden.
In other business, the Arcade council:
● heard its chairman of the Legal Committee, councilman Ron Smith, discuss legislation proposed by Rep. Tommy Benton (R), HB 221 and HB 223, which relate to mandating the inclusion of local school boards into city planning commissions. Both bills aim to give systems a voice on the boards, especially related to ongoing residential growth in the area and its impact on schools.
● approved the business license requested by local resident, Christopher Sellers, to operate C&C Lawn Care, which will be located off Swann Road.
● heard that the Arcade Encore Azalea Festival is cancelled for 2021. Weather and Covid protocols permitting, the city hopes to plan an alternative community event at the city park in late spring or early summer.
