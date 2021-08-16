The Arcade Police Department will be hosting a Bicycle Rodeo at Arcade City Park Oct. 9 as a fun way to introduce and educate kids on bicycle safety.
According to Arcade Police Chief Randy Williams, who spoke at the Arcade City Council meeting Aug. 9, the day will consist of different stations for bicycle inspections, helmet inspections, teaching hand and arm signals and riding courses.
There will be a checklist of skills participants must achieve before graduating the course, upon which they will receive a bicycle safety certificate, said Williams. The event is aimed towards kids up to 10-years-old, however is open to all.
“The adults probably need it too,” Williams joked.
To further promote bicycle safety for all kids participating in the event, the police department will be donating helmets to kids in need.
“They should be wearing one. I know I wear one when I'm on a bike,” Williams said.
Williams plans to coordinate with local churches and neighborhoods throughout Jackson County to spread awareness about the event and will also be bringing in experts from Athens for assistance.
The event is being held as part of the National Faith and Blue effort to facilitate more unified communities by connecting law enforcement officers and residents through local houses of worship.
“I think it will be really good to get a good working relationship with the community,” said Williams. “It will be fun, y’all come on out,” he said.
OTHER BUSINESS
• Also being planned this fall in Arcade is a car show on Sept. 23. According to councilmember Debra Gammon, the car show is normally held in April, however in its efforts to further enhance the community, the city is looking at changing their traditional format by hosting smaller community events throughout the year in addition to its annual Azalea Festival.
• The Arcade City Council unanimously approved rezoning property fronting Hwy.129 and State Route 82 at Damon Gause Parkway from agricultural to highway commercial to accommodate a convenience store and storage facility.
