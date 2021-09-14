The Fourth Annual Car and Tractor Show is coming to the newly renovated Arcade City Park on Sept. 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
On-site registration will begin at 8 a.m. and a $20 entry fee is required. All proceeds from the entry fee will benefit the Tri-County Shrine Club in Hoschton, said councilmember Debra Gammon during Arcade’s city council meeting Sept. 14.
Additionally, the Rockwell Masonic Lodge will be selling hamburgers and hot dogs off the grill to support the Masonic Children’s Home in Macon.
All participants will be entered in a drawing to win a two-night stay at MountainTop Inn and Resort in Warm Springs. The event will also feature a 50/25/25 drawing, door prizes and 30 trophies will be presented.
As an independent event, this year’s show will differ from previous shows held during the Azalea Festival in April. According to Gammon, Arcade’s new “festival by festival” approach to hosting events throughout the year is part of a larger effort to enhance the sense of community for its residents.
Also this fall, Gammon announced plans for a second event at Arcade City Park towards the end of November featuring a fire pit, games and possibly s’mores. Although planning remains in the works regarding the “fire pit event”, residents can expect to see more and more events in Arcade City Park moving forward.
“This will be just a fun evening where the community can come out and enjoy the park again because we’re so proud of it, “ said Gammon.
