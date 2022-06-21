A site in Jackson County was the subject of a lengthy article in the July/August issue of Archaeology magazine.
The subject of the article was the Native American stone eagle site on River Glen Drive. The property was recently purchased by Jackson County to protect the historic site from encroaching development. A county park is planned on the site.
The Archaeology article recounted the history of how the site was discovered by Jackson County Sheriff Deputy Kevin Thomas in 2008, who later mentioned it to county GIS director Joel Logan in 2015. Since then, Logan and the county hired a field archaeology firm to conduct research at the site.
The article links the site to the Rock Eagle and Rock Hawk sites further down the Oconee River basin in Putnam County. All were apparently part of the Mississippian culture traditions.
The Jackson County site was apparently built late in that era during the Lamar period, roughly 1550-1760. It was a time of social upheaval in Native American culture.
The article quotes researchers as saying they believe the Jackson County site was an effort by area Native Americans to reinvigorate cultural traditions that had been lost or forgotten.
The article can be found online here.
