It wasn’t a white Christmas, but it was a cold one. Heavy winds blew in the Jackson County area starting Friday, Dec. 23. Temperatures were in the single digits with a low of 7-degrees on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24. The wind chill was in the negatives. Christmas Day wasn’t much warmer, with a high of 35-degrees and a low of 18-degrees.
The weather caused a number of power outages in the area, along with some downed trees. Parking lots of local hardware stores were crowded on Monday, Dec. 26, as residents came to buy repair materials for broken water lines.
