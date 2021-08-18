Zach Ardis will be leaving his position as Commerce police chief. He has accepted the position of public safety chief in Longmont, Colo.
Prior to coming to Commerce, Ardis worked in the City of Douglasville Police Department for 19 years, where he supervised the criminal investigations division, uniformed patrol division and the administrative division.
Ardis was hired as Commerce's police chief in November 2016.
Last year, he was appointed executive director of policy, planning and public safety. He has overseen the police department, fire department, planning and zoning, building department, code enforcement, animal control and city vehicle maintenance shop.
Part of the attraction to Longmont, Ardis said, was how similar the community feels to that of Commerce. Ardis said the new position will also offer personal and professional growth.
"When the position in Longmont became available, I first looked at the community," said Ardis. "While larger than Commerce, it had many of the same qualities that made my family and I fall in love with Commerce. Longmont shares a desire for inclusiveness and a sense of community. What also interested me was public safety's approach and history of working towards restorative justice principles and alternatives to addressing criminal behavior. Longmont also provides an opportunity to grow both personally and professionally."
Ardis' last day on the job as Commerce Police Chief will be Aug. 20. He extends a "thank you" to the community, police department and city leaders for welcoming him during his tenure with the town.
"I want to say thank you! Four and a half years ago, when my family and I moved to Commerce, this community welcomed us in and made us feel right at home," said Ardis. "I am grateful to the mayor, city council and especially the city manager, James Wascher, for allowing me to serve as the chief of police. The staff and officers at the Commerce Police Department are amazing and care for this community. It has been my absolute pleasure to work alongside them for the past four and a half years. There is no doubt in my mind that the Commerce Police Department will continue to provide a high level of professionalism and service to the citizens of Commerce. I wish the City of Commerce and its citizens only the best in the years to come."
City manager James Wascher said there's no exact timeline for filling the role. At this point, the city has posted the job for internal applicants.
"If I have a qualified internal applicant the process will go quickly. If not, we will have to open it up for external applicants and the process will be slower," Wascher said.
Deputy Chief Ken Harmon will manage the department in the interim, Wascher said.
