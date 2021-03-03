The Jefferson Micropolitan Area, which covers most of Jackson County, was ranked Number 2 in the nation for the number of industrial projects in 2020 by Site Selection Magazine.
The ranking puts Jefferson behind Findlay, OH and ahead of Cullman, AL.
Findlay had 22 industrial projects in the year, Jefferson notched 14 and Cullman had 12, according to the magazine.
"It says something about the value of Jackson County, Georgia — home to No. 2 Top Micro Jefferson — that two of Amazon’s seven Georgia fulfillment centers are located there," said the magazine. "But they’re just the prow of the ship in a region along I-85 just northeast of Atlanta that is fast growing into a fulfilling destination all its own."
The high ranking reflects the area's growth in industrial projects, such as SK Battery, as well as new warehouses and expansions, the magazine said.
The magazine had previously ranked the Jefferson Micropolitan Area as the second-fastest growing in the nation for 2016-2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.