The GBI has arrested a suspect in the Aug. 18 murder of Mateo Gomez Lucas in Jefferson.
Edwin Garcia Alonzo, 36, Jefferson, was arrested Aug. 27 in Hall County for the murder.
Gomez was shot near the intersection of Business Hwy. 129 and Storey Lane in Jefferson around 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 18. He was taken to a hospital where he died from the gunshot.
The GBI and Jefferson Police Department investigated the case and said the shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jefferson Police Department at 706-367-5231 or the GBI Athens Regional investigative office at 706-542-7901. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
