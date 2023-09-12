Art in the Park will be held Sept. 16-17 at Hurricane Shoals Park. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for both days.
The popular annual event features a 5K mill race, arts and crafts, grist mill, kids’ zone, Heritage Village, Civil War reenactments, living history and the duck dash.
