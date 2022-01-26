Ordering at-home COVID test kits has been made easier. There is now a hotline available in addition to the online ordering option.
All U.S. residents can now order free household COVID-19 test kits online at https://www.covidtests.gov/ or call the ordering hotline at 1-800-232-0233 to place an order with the automated system.
According to the website, every home in the U.S is eligible to order four free at-home tests, tests will ship within 7-12 days.
It is important to follow CDC guidelines if you are feeling sick or have been exposed to COVID-19.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov.
