With one month to go before Election Day, new ads from incumbent Republican Attorney General Chris Carr and state Sen. Jen Jordan, his Democratic challenger, address their positions on the economy, crime and abortion.
Carr’s ad focuses on the Georgia economy during COVID, while Jordan’s emphasizes abortion rights.
“We were the first to reopen our businesses,” Carr says in a voice-over video showing him talking to people in what appears to be a local café. “I stood with Governor Kemp and we stayed open. … I fought to keep our children in the classroom.
“As attorney general, my job is to protect and defend our state. Some days, that's prosecuting bad guys. Other days, it's keeping our kids learning,” Carr concludes.
Jordan’s ad describes her background as a lawyer focusing on child assault and, before that, working in her mother’s beauty shop growing up in Eastman.
The ad weaves Jordan’s staunchly pro-choice position on abortion with her tough-on-crime stance.
“I’d listen to the women talk about their lives, their fears,” Jordan says of her time working at her mother’s beauty shop. “Today, they’d be worried that Chris Carr cares more about investigating miscarriages and putting doctors in jail than protecting our families from rising crime.”
“I fought to crack down on sexual assault and child predators,” Jordan continues, as the ad shows her talking to a police officer on the street of a small town. “I’ll be an attorney general who will keep our families safe.”
The Jordan ads will begin running on Tuesday in seven media markets: Atlanta, Macon, Savannah, Augusta, Albany, Columbus, and Chattanooga.
The ad buys come on the heels of the latest Georgia campaign finance reporting deadline last week.
Jordan has $1.4 million in cash on hand four weeks out from Election Day. In total, the campaign has raised over $3.1 million.
Carr has about $1.1 million in cash on hand and has raised $4.3 million in total, according to the campaign’s latest filings with the Georgia Government Transparency & Campaign Finance Commission.
