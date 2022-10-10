With one month to go before Election Day, new ads from incumbent Republican Attorney General Chris Carr and state Sen. Jen Jordan, his Democratic challenger, address their positions on the economy, crime and abortion.

Carr’s ad focuses on the Georgia economy during COVID, while Jordan’s emphasizes abortion rights.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.