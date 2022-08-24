August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month and Piedmont is joining in the celebration of this year’s theme, Together We Can Do Great Things.

“We are well aware of the benefits of breastfeeding for babies and mothers,” said Lewis Jackson, M.D., Piedmont’s regional medical director for pediatrics and a practicing pediatrician with Piedmont Physicians Group. “Studies show breastfeeding protects babies from various diseases and conditions such as ear infections, asthma, and obesity. For mothers, breastfeeding may lower the risk of certain cancers, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and reduces the risk of developing heart disease later in life.”

