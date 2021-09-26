Authorities have released a video of a man suspected of committing a murder in Commerce in late January. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Commerce Police Department continue to seek information identifying the suspect.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called to the Dollar General at 45 B. Wilson Rd. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, around 7:35 p.m. for a report of two people being shot.
On the scene, officers found Billy Smith and Phillip Smith, brothers from Lula. Both were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for medical treatment. William (Billy) Smith was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.
Authorities say the suspect may be driving a small, dark colored SUV.
Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is asked to call the GBI Athens Office at 706-552-2309 or the Commerce Police Department at 706-335-3200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
“Commerce Police Department detectives and special agents of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have worked relentlessly to chase down every lead but are still missing some answers,” according to a CPD police report. “We are asking everyone to review the attached video clips. If you can help identify the person in the video or have information about the murder, please call Detective Ferguson at 706-335-1847 or Georgia Bureau Investigation Region 11 Office at 706-552-2309. We will not stop in our effort to find justice for Billy and answers and closure for his family.”
View the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EOQ5nXgZzEM.
