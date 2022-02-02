The Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet and dinner at the Jefferson Civic Center on Thursday, Jan. 27.
Awards were presented to:
•Jackson EMC, Large Business of the Year.
•Anne Auer, Chamber Volunteer of the Year.
•Jennifer Langston, Citizen of the Year.
•Brittany McClure, Ambassador of the Year.
•Lisa and Josh Sheppard, Sentry Pest Control, Small Business of the Year.
•Howard Ledford, William H. Booth Lifetime Achievement Award.
