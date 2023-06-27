An axe-throwing business in downtown Commerce is set to reopen soon.
The Commerce Downtown Development Authority got an update on the business at its June 26 meeting. David Camalier and other team members plan to reopen the facility following the death of the original owner.
Camalier said they hope to reopen on July 1 (pending business license approval).
While it won’t happen immediately, Camalier hopes to offer some additional amenities in the future, including food and beer/wine. Camalier has experience in restaurants, serving as general manager of Avocado’s and Hopscotch in Gainesville.
A new mobile axe-throwing unit will also be available, which could travel to events and private parties.
They plan to keep the retain name of the business: Big Eagle Venture.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the DDA:
•got a look at concept designs for two potential parks in downtown. One is proposed at the intersection of Line and High streets (the grassy area across from NAPA Auto Parts). The other is proposed in the grassy area at the intersection of Homer and Quillan streets (in between Security Finance and the former City Tire and Auto). Both concepts show an amphitheater/open air covered space. Downtown and Main Street Director Natalie Thomas said she’s going to present the plans to City Manager James Wascher. If the city decides to move forward, Thomas said the next step will be securing funding. The DDA discussed a couple funding options, including grants and private sponsorships.
•learned the city has seen an increase in rentals at the cultural center, due to the temporary closure of the civic center (the city is not currently renting out the civic center due to upcoming renovations).
•learned fencing is being installed near the playground at Spencer Park.
•discussed its upcoming events, including Summer in the City on Friday, June 30, (see related story) and Concerts on Cherry, which will be held July 14 and Aug. 5 (see details in the community calendar).
•discussed possibly having a student serve as a social media intern for the city.
