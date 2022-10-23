Deb Bailey, executive director of government affairs for Northeast Georgia Health System, has been named one of the "Outstanding Women in Healthcare." The award was presented by Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals, which represents 104 not-for-profit hospitals in the state. This is the first time the award has been given.
“Georgia has been fortunate to have Deb Bailey watching out for our patients and our hospitals. Her career encompasses the changes in Georgia, our population, Northeast Georgia Health System, and healthcare in general, from serving as a bedside nurse, a nursing leader, early proponent of computers in healthcare, and the strength and security of Georgia’s modern healthcare system. She has consistently put patients first throughout her career,” said Monty Veazey, president and CEO of the Alliance.
She has helped lead the technological revolution in patient care and expanded the role of women in leadership in healthcare, according to Carol Burrell, president and CEO of NGHS.
"She served as vice president for nursing for a number of years, placing her passion for direct patient care at the forefront," Burrell added. She has been a great nursing educator, holding many roles, and contributing volumes to the professional and academic literature, including the American Journal of Nursing’s Book of the Year, and as a co-author of four psychiatric textbooks and numerous contributions to test on medical topics and her latest work on the opioid epidemic."
“No one has done more to advance Georgia’s healthcare system with the patient at the center than Deb Bailey,” said Georgia Senate president pro tem Butch Miller.
Veazey and Burrell were joined in presenting the “Outstanding Women in Healthcare” award by Senator Miller, Senator Steve Gooch, State Representative Dr. Lee Hawkins, State Rep. Matt Dubnik, Bailey’s husband, Jerry Coker, and other members of her family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.