The Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals, which represents 104 not-for-profit hospitals in Georgia, presented their first “Outstanding Women of Healthcare” award to Deb Bailey, executive director of government affairs for Northeast Georgia Health System. Pictured are: Monty Veazey, president and CEO, Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals, State Rep. Dr. Lee Hawkins, Deb Bailey, State Senator Steve Gooch, State Rep. Matt Dubnik, Carol Burrell, president and CEO, Northeast Georgia Health System, Bailey’s grandson, Tripp Reeves, and State Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller.

Deb Bailey, executive director of government affairs for Northeast Georgia Health System, has been named one of the "Outstanding Women in Healthcare." The award was presented by Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals, which represents 104 not-for-profit hospitals in the state. This is the first time the award has been given.

“Georgia has been fortunate to have Deb Bailey watching out for our patients and our hospitals. Her career encompasses the changes in Georgia, our population, Northeast Georgia Health System, and healthcare in general, from serving as a bedside nurse, a nursing leader, early proponent of computers in healthcare, and the strength and security of Georgia’s modern healthcare system. She has consistently put patients first throughout her career,” said Monty Veazey, president and CEO of the Alliance.

