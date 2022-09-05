Baker & Taylor in Commerce received a ransomware attack last week that affected several areas of the company's services.
According to a B&T statement, the firm's phone lines have been restored and work continues to restore other services.
Baker & Taylor in Commerce received a ransomware attack last week that affected several areas of the company's services.
According to a B&T statement, the firm's phone lines have been restored and work continues to restore other services.
"We know how disruptive this incident has been for our customers and partners and we remain committed to fully resolving it," the firm said in a statement. "We will continue to partner with our cyber intelligence experts to further investigate, and we will provide additional relevant information as it becomes available."
Baker & Taylor is the largest supplier of library content, software and services to public and academic libraries in the U.S.
