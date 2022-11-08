Commerce leaders are set to vote later this month on a small addition to the massive Bana Road industrial project.
The Commerce City Council discussed the annexation and zoning request at its Monday (Nov. 7) work session and is slated to take action on Monday, Nov. 21, meeting.
RP Bana 85, LLC, is requesting annexation and an M-2 zoning for about 38 acres at 1649 Wheeler Cemetery Rd. If approved, the property will become part of the massive Bana Road industrial development, which will include about 6 million square feet of industrial space between multiple buildings.
City Manager James Wascher said the first phase of the Bana Road construction is complete and work could soon begin on the second phase. Planning and development director Jordan Shoemaker added that construction is planned soon on the first building in the development.
She noted the addition will help square off the property.
OTHER VOTING ITEMS
Other items up for a vote Nov. 21 include:
•a bid from Tado Construction, LLC, totaling $597,000 for filter replacement and UV disinfection upgrades at the Northside waste-water treatment plant. Wascher said the upgrades are needed to keep the plant in compliance with Environmental Protection Division regulations.
•a number of budget amendments for: The sale of the Kerry Foods pre-treatment facility, the city’s percentage of the Georgia Public Web and a CHIP grant.
•an intergovernmental agreement with the Commerce Board of Education for a second school resource officer, currently in place at Commerce Middle School.
•an application for retail sales of beer/wine at 9195 Jefferson Rd. to new owner, Roshan Dansinghani.
•renewing 24 businesses for retail beer, wine and liquor sales. The renewal is done annually.
•the seventh annual Hometown Holiday Hustle set for Dec. 3 at 8 a.m. The event is hosted by the Commerce High School Lady Tigers basketball team.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the work session, the council:
•got an update on the civic center renovation. Wascher expects the construction manager at-risk will have a guaranteed maximum price sometime in December. Construction is still expected to begin in March. The costs are estimated to total $10 million.
•heard from Mayor Clark Hill who said that with the state moving away from coal-power plants, there may be more demand for nuclear power. That could benefit the city when Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 come online. Commerce is a member of the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG), which is part owner of the Plant Vogtle 3 and 4 nuclear plant units.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.