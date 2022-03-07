Banks County is seeking to again move out of the Piedmont Judicial Circuit, a court system that includes Jackson, Barrow and Banks Counties.
Banks instead wants to be put in the Mountain Judicial Circuit.
The Banks County Board of Commissioners voted last month to seek legislation to move Banks County into the Mountain circuit, which includes Stephens, Habersham and Rabun counties.
A resolution calling for the change was unanimously approved by the board.
“The population of Banks County is more similar to the population of the counties in the Mountain Judicial Circuit than the counties in the Piedmont Judicial Circuit,” the resolution reads. “The future growth of the population in the other counties in the Piedmont Judicial Circuit is projected to be substantial. Banks County’s population decreased in the last Census. Banks County feels that it has no voice at the polls, now or in the future, in electing the judges of the Superior Court or the District Attorney of the Piedmont Judicial Circuit. Banks County is concerned about the services its citizens receive from the Superior Courts and District Attorney in the Piedmont Judicial Circuit.”
The BOC, sheriff and clerk of the Superior Court are joining together in asking for the legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.