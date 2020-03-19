Barberitos opened its doors in Jefferson on March 16.
The fast-casual Southwestern Grille and Cantina offers farm-fresh food for customers seeking a healthy and flavorful quick-service option for lunch and dinner, organizers state.
Located at 1681 Old Pendergrass Road, this will be the second unit for franchisee Keith Neace. This location will feature a personalized mural that includes elements unique to the city such as Jefferson Water Tower, Pendergrass Flea Market and the “J” and the paw print from area schools, among other details that are embedded.
“I am thrilled to serve Barbs’ farm-fresh food to the Jefferson community,” said Neace. “We are so thankful to be expanding the Barberitos team and live out its mission of giving back to a new community and people.”
The restaurant’s menu items are prepared and cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, home-made salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, pork, turkey, tofu, rice and beans.
“I am thrilled Keith is expanding his relationship with the Barberitos family,” said Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber. “Keith has shown an innate ability to make a difference in the community, and I can’t wait to see what he will do in Jefferson serving our fresh, healthy food and first-class customer service.”
For more information about Barberitos, the company’s food, health information, locations, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and community, please visit www.barberitos.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.