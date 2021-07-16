Erin Barger has been named the new CEO of the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia.
The board of directors unanimously voted to approve the hire and was recently announced by Darrell Goodman, the chairman of the board.
“After a very lengthy and competitive search process, we are very excited to introduce Erin as our new CEO," Goodman said. "Erin brings an incredible mix of experience and leadership that we believe will serve our organization well. Erin is a highly respected member of this community and has the intangibles to be successful in this role. We think she will be embrace this role and will make an immediate impact.”
“I look forward to working alongside the team of professionals who are committed to eliminating hunger in our region,” Barger said. “The Food Bank is known for delivering on its promises and serving those in need. I want to build upon the solid foundation that has been established over the years. I am thrilled and honored to serve in this role."
Most recently, Barger served as the project manager for Envision Athens since 2018. She has a bachelor of arts in English from Western Kentucky University and a master of social work and certificate in nonprofit leadership from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Barger and her husband, Brian, are residents of Athens. They have three sons, Lazarus, Atticus and Moses.
The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia serves Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Rabun, Stephens, Towns and White counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.