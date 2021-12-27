Barndominiums will now be allowed in Jackson County following action on Dec. 20 by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.
The BOC agreed to amend the county's UDC to allow for barndominium dwellings following a national trend in the housing style.
Barndominiums are rustic-style houses that often have metal siding and are designed to look like a barn facility. Often, they include non-residential space for workshops or storage, similar to what a traditional barn would be used for.
Although they've been around since the 1980s, they became increasingly popular in the 2010s following a show HGTV's Fixer Upper that featured a barndominium. They began spreading from Texas to the Midwest and are becoming more popular in rural areas of Southern states as well.
County development officials have said barndominiums have become one of the top issues they get questions about.
OTHER ZONING
In other zoning action on Dec. 20, the BOC approved:
• making new mobile homes be a minimum of 1,400 sq. ft.
• amended a code to allow county code enforcement officials to write citations for prohibited outdoor burning. The burning of tires has been a problem in the county, officials said.
• allowing for electronic signs in public institutional zoning areas so that churches can have an electronic sign without having to get a rezoning first.
• a rezoning for 3253 Jackson Trial Rd. of .97 acres to CRC for a commercial office.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board;
• held a public hearing and voted to abandon a part of Mallory Rd.
• held a public hearing and voted to establish a special tax district for Bentwater Subdivision phase 1 and phase 2.
• held a public hearing on the county's capital improvements element of the county's comprehensive plan as part of creating impact fees in the county.
• renewed a contract with Correctional Resource Group to provide inmate meals at the county jail.
• voted to move the county's worker's compensation insurance deductible to a large deductible program of $300,000.
• voted to support a resolution calling on changes in state law to Georgia's annexation codes.
