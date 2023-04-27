The Bed, Bath & Beyond warehouse on John B Brooks Rd. in Pendergrass will soon shut down, according to a filing with the Georgia Department of Labor.
The facility is slated to close between June 26-July 26, according to the filing. Around 1,000 employees will be laid off in the closing.
The move isn't a huge surprise given the New Jersey-based firm's recent bankruptcy filing and its plans to close all its retail stores nationwide.
A CNN report suggested that one of the firm's problems was its $11.8 billion stock buy back, which drained the firm of needed cash flow.
The Jackson County warehouse had reportedly been operating since 2012.
