The Bed, Bath & Beyond warehouse on John B Brooks Rd. in Pendergrass will soon shut down, according to a filing with the Georgia Department of Labor.

The facility is slated to close between June 26-July 26, according to the filing. Around 1,000 employees will be laid off in the closing.

