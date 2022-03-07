Voters in Georgia might get a chance to allow impact fees to be collected by school systems.
Rep. Tommy Benton has introduced legislation that calls for a constitutional amendment that would allow voters to decide that question. If approved, school systems in fast-growing districts would be able to levy impact fees to help pay for growth pressures.
Currently, only city and county governments can put impact fees into place.
Benton, a former school teacher, has long focused on how growth is affecting the Jackson County School System and its need for more classroom space.
The Jackson County government is currently studying impact fees while several local towns have already implemented the fees, including Jefferson and Hoschton.
Developers generally opposed impact fees since they raise the cost of new homes.
