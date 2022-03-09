Rep. Tommy Benton has dropped his planned legislation that would allow for vote in Pendergrass to recall the mayor and city council.
HB1468 was introduced Feb. 28 and had its second reading in the House on March 1. It is assigned to the Intragovernmental Coordination Committee.
Under the legislation, citizen would vote in November on the recall.
If the vote approve the recall is approved, a new mayor and council would be elected.
Last year, Benton introduced legislation to abolish the town entirely, but that move failed to get legislative approval.
Benton has expressed concerns about rapid residential growth in the town and the impact that will have on the county school system.
