Rep. Tommy Benton plans to introduce new legislation later this week that could affect the leadership in Pendergrass.
Benton said he plans to drop a bill that would allow Pendergrass citizens to vote on a recall of the town's mayor and city council.
Last year, Benton introduced a bill that would have abolished the town, but it didn't get much legislative support from the area's state senators.
Benton has been a vocal critic of the town and its rezonings for a number of residential projects, housing that he believes has a negative impact on the small North Jackson Elementary School and the county school system in general.
He has also been critical of the real estate dealings of Mayor Monk Tolbert whose family owns much of the property in Pendergrass and of city manager Rob Russell's real estate dealings in the city.
