Rep. Tommy Benton plans to introduce a second piece of legislation next week dealing with the City of Pendergrass.
Benton declined to give specifics of his legislation until it's officially introduced into the Georgia General Assembly March 8.
In early February, Benton introduced legislation (HB 222) that would abolish the Pendergrass government and turn all the town's assets and debts over to the county.
Under that bill, a special tax district would be created to levy a millage rate to pay for the former city's debts, including the whistleblower lawsuit of over $1.2 million.
Benton said his first bill on Pendergrass is slated to be discussed at committee later this week.
He said he'd heard from both sides of the issue from Pendergrass citizens.
When he introduced his legislation to abolish the town, Benton cited the massive amount of residential growth the town was allowing, growth that he said unfairly puts pressure on the county school system.
One of the effects of abolishing the town would be that a local package store would no longer be able to sell liquor, only beer and wine from unincorporated Jackson County.
OTHER BILLS
Meanwhile, Benton has two bills related to the state's retirement systems that are starting a two-year legislative process.
The bills deal with investments related to state employee retirement funds and to the amount paid into legislators retirement.
Both bills will be studied for their impact on the retirement systems before they come back up for final action in 2022.
