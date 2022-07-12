Beyond the Call of Duty Ride to Remember will travel to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday morning, July 16, at 8:30 a.m. to honor fallen JCSO deputy Lena Marshall. The group will meet at the jail parking lot.
“We hope our community will come out that morning in support of Deputy Lena Nicole Marshall,” the JCSO said in a social media post.
The group left Seattle, Wash., on June 1, and has traveled across the country honoring the fallen.
There will be a display of items for sale including T-shirts, cups, etc. The group will visit for approximately two hours, then move on to its next stop.
A complimentary breakfast will be served to participants, compliments of Warren’s Snack Shack at Traditions.
The JCSO will also have a donation box for the Beyond the Call of Duty Ride to Remember.
Other remembrances are also planned this week for Deputy Marshall. A Remembrance Chair was set to be delivered to the JCSO at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13. Also on July 13 (at 10:30 a.m.), the Jackson County Road Department was set to place a sign at the JCSO back entrance behind the courthouse for Deputy Lena Marshall Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.