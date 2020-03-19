A proposed 400-home development on 700 acres along Chandler Bridge Rd. is on hold, according to the project's developers.
The Cullison Field and Farm project, an "agrihood" development, was slated to go before the Jackson County Planning Commission to seek a map amendment on March 26. That hearing has been deferred.
"We want time to consider and further explore all the productive feedback we’ve heard/gathered over the past couple weeks from citizens and commissioners alike," the developers said in an email to the county planning department.
A number of South Jackson residents turned out at a recent meeting with the developers to oppose the project. Because of a lack of sewerage service in South Jackson, large subdivision developments have been sparse even as growth has boomed in other areas of the county.
To make the project happen, developers would have to build a wastewater treatment facility on-site. Most of the homes would be clustered on quarter-acre lots, too small for septic systems.
But that concerned some area citizens who see the implementation of a sewerage plant in the area as an opening for high-density development nearby. The plant would be mandated by the county to have at least 20 percent extra capacity, treatment that could possibly be used by other nearby developments.
"When a sewer plant is developed, more development will follow because the development follows the sewer," said Babs McDonald, a citizen-activist with Citizens for South Jackson who has spoken out over the years against development in the area. "...One of the concerns I have is that we are opening the door with this plant for more development in our rural county and we don't want that."
AN AGRIHOOD
The project, tentatively called Cullison Field and Farm Community, is being spearheaded by Ilk Alliance out of Charleston, S.C. The project's concept calls for it to be an "agrihood community," a new trend in developments that incorporates a blend of farming, farm-to-table food and recreation.
If developed, the South Jackson project would be one of the few agrihood communities in the state. A similar agrihood project called "serenbe" has been developed just west of Atlanta near Newnan. Several other similar projects have been done across the nation, mostly in Western states.
While exact details haven't been worked out, a concept plan calls for clustering around homes into high-density pods and leaving a significant amount of the 718 acres in greenspace for agriculture and conservation. The plan calls for a 25-acre working farm, neighborhood community gardens, recreation facilities, including an existing 12-acre lake, hiking trails and other amenities.
