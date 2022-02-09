Legislation authorizing Georgia's attorney general to investigate and prosecute gang activity statewide has been introduced into the state House of Representatives.
House Bill 1134 follows Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget proposal to fund the creation of a new Gang Prosecution Unit in the attorney general’s office.
"Gangs do not contain themselves within a city or county line – they work across multiple jurisdictions to commit violent and dangerous acts," Attorney General Chris Carr said.
"This legislation would allow our office to serve as a force multiplier by working with law enforcement and district attorneys to build cases and to ensure criminals are put behind bars."
The bill has been referred to the House committee with jurisdiction over criminal justice. The panel's chairman, Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, is the measure's chief sponsor.
Kemp has made prosecuting gangs a top priority during his four years in office.
The governor's four floor leaders in the House are serving as cosponsors of the bill.
