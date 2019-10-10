1. Why are you running for office?
As a board member, I have the opportunity to make decisions that are in the best interest of all the students in our school system. When decisions have to be made, I have the experience as a board member to offer sound advice based upon my historical knowledge of our school system. My tenure on the Board has allowed me to be a part of approving every employee in the system. Therefore, I would like to continue to be an active part of serving a system that educates the future of our community.
What are your main platform points?
As our community grows and changes over the next four years, I would like to make decisions that will protect and help our school system. Also, as the community grows and changes, it is important to keep our school system safe for students and employees. Finally, as a board member, I will continue to make decisions based upon what is best for ALL students in our school system.
2. How do you think growth in your town or school system should be managed in the coming years?
Our school system has consistently experienced slow growth for the last several years. During that growth, the Board has worked closely with the superintendent to approve class size resolutions that will keep our class sizes manageable and promote student achievement. Just recently, the Board approved charging tuition for out of district students. In the coming years, the tuition for out of district students will supplement the local and state funds that the school system receives. Having a proactive approach and being as prepared as possible for the growth will benefit our school system as the community experiences growth.
3. What do you consider the top challenges your local government will face in the next 10 years?
In the next ten years, our community will change due to industrial and residential growth. With change, there are challenges. The top challenges will be making decisions that create a balance between new ideas and the culture of our community. In the next four years, the Board will need to be open to the new ideas that surface as a result of new people moving into our community to live and work. At the same time, the Board will work to maintain the traditions of our school community.
As a city council or school board member, what would you do to address those challenges?
As a board member, I will address those challenges by making decisions focused on what is best for children. If school board members keep the best interest of the students in mind, the school system will maintain a healthy school climate and a positive school culture.
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself.
• Bill Davis- Born and raised in Commerce, Georgia
• Married to Barbara Davis
• We have two sons, Greg, and Derrick (Tiffany).
• We have six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.