Jackson County District 3 commissioner Chad Bingham has announced his plans to run for chairman of the board of Commissioners in 2024.
Bingham joins District 5 commissioner Marty Clark in announcing plans to seek the seat next year. Current BOC chairman Tom Crow has announced that he will retire at the end of his term and won't be seeking re-election.
Bingham has previously been involved in leadership roles with the Empower Center, Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce and Braselton Rotary Club. He took the District 3 seat in January following his election last year.
"As growth continues to come to Jackson County, there are issues facing us that we need common sense leadership to handle," Bingham said. "These include addressing a lagging infrastructure, workforce development, senior tax relief planning on school taxes, and the unprecedented rise in home assessments for all of us that lead to higher property taxes. Higher property taxes have become a heated discussion and to help offset that, we are going to need a leader that can attract various types of business to the area as well as work with our state delegation on needed changes. In the meantime, I will be voting to roll back the millage rates to a minimum of the full rollback numbers later this year to do my part to ensure these taxes remain as low as possible."
Bingham has been married to his wife, Sarah, for 18 years and they have four kids between the ages of 4 to 14.
