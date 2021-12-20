Chad Bingham has announced his intention to run for the Jackson County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat in 2022. The seat is currently held by Ralph Richardson Jr.
"Jackson County is a beautiful county with incredible family-oriented cities and towns, and this is a unique time in its history," Bingham said. "We are one of the 20 fastest growing counties in the state and in the top 75 in the US according to Georgia News and Stacker. As we embark on a new year, great challenges face our proud community: Higher taxes, lagging infrastructure, and business growth that requires an expanded workforce are just a few. In the words of Abraham Lincoln: 'The occasion is piled high with difficulty, and we must rise with the occasion. As our case is new, we must think anew and act anew.'
"It’s time to think anew," he added. "To meet these challenges, we need input from our most valuable resource, the residents of Jackson County. I believe that my background, local experience, and civic involvement, show a track record of collaboration and an understanding for what matters most to all of us who call Jackson County home. The solutions we need will require a unique partnership between city leaders, business owners, and the great citizens of Jackson County. We don’t need another ten years of top-down business as usual. What we need is strategic leadership that does what’s best, first and foremost, for the citizens and businesses of Jackson County."
Bingham has owned Bingham Insurance Group since 2013. He's been a member of the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce for nine years and has been on the Chamber board of directors for the past six years with three of those as an executive. Bingham was also a member of the Empower College and Career Center steering committee for four years, a board of directors member for two years and was chairman of the board in 2021.
Bingham is an 8-year member of the Rotary Club of Braselton where he served as president. He currently serves as Rotary assistant district governor, district risk manager liaison and as a member of the board of directors for the district. He is also a Fellowship of Christian Athletes board member for Greater Hall FCA and chair of the board for the Jackson County FCA.
Bingham and his wife of 16 years, Sarah, have four children ages 13, 10, 5 and 3. The family has attended Free Chapel for the past 13 years and helped launch Free Chapel Braselton.
Bingham can be reached at 470-543-1087.
