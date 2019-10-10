The American Red Cross plans several upcoming blood drives in the area, including:
•Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Traditions of Braselton, 1665 Traditions Way, Jefferson.
•Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton, 1400 River Pl., Braselton.
•Oct. 28 from 2-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Jefferson at 246 Washington St., Jefferson.
•Nov. 7 from 12-6 p.m. at the Commerce Civic Center at 110 State St., Commerce.
