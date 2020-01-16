The Jackson County Board of Education was given updates on its new high school project during its work session Thursday (Jan. 9).
Work began at the Skelton Rd. site last fall and the board was shown photos of the progress at the meeting showing more of the internal steel structure, sewage and public water installation, erosion control, right of way grading on the street and preliminary prep for athletic fields.
Two change proposal requests were also presented before the board to revise contracts with Simpson Trucking and Grading and Ben-Co Welding. The revised contract with Simpson drops from $7.85 million to $7.56 million, while the contract with Ben-Co climbs from $3.31 million to $3.62 million.
Assistant Superintendent of Operations Ted Gilbert said $505,755 was deduced from Simpson’s contract when a major change was made to raise the gymnasium and not place a tunnel. $332,703 was added to the contract in a secondary bid which excluded work to the football stadium and outdoor areas around the campus. $134,000 was deduced when they found areas to reduce cost by changing elevation on the building pad. Additions to the contract with Ben-Co included changes to roof equipment and the steel pricing of the second phase.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOE:
•received bids to install air conditioning in the gymnasiums at Maysville Elementary School, East Jackson Elementary School and West Jackson Elementary School. The board received three bids and is considering choosing Grahl Construction, whose $361,000 bid was the lowest.
•discussed incentives for coaches who seek out a Commercial Driver’s License to drive buses for athletic teams. The incentives will include $1,000 stipend payable after five trips and a “team driver” supplement of $100 per trip.
