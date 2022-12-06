Jackson County now has a new building and property in the North Jackson Area to add to its recreation department.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved accepting the Fairview Community Center building and two acres at its Dec. 5 meeting.
The community center was built as a local community gathering spot and family events. The center's directors offered the property to the county so it could be maintained for the long-term.
OTHER ACTION
In other business, the BOC:
• reappointed Chris Meadows and Harold Mull to the Jackson County Planning Commission.
• reappointed Jay Phillips to the county recreation advisory board.
• reappointed Tom Pae and Jamie Dove to the Northeast Georgia Solid Waste Management Authority.
• discussed designating Wheeler Lane and Wheeler Cemetery Rd. as "no thru truck" roads.
• discussed purchasing new vehicles from low-bidder Jefferson Motor Company.
• discussed adding a custodian position for the Gordon Street Center facility.
