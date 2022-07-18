A large-tract residential development near Nicholson got final approval July 18 by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.
The Loudermilk Co. got approval for a rezoning to allow 346 acres to be divided into large lots of 8 acres or more on Sanford Rd. and Watkins Farm Rd. A concept plan for the project outlines 14 lots in the development.
The project abuts Big Sandy Creek and the property is owned by Big Sandy Creek LLC, a part of The Loudermilk Company of Atlanta, which is affiliated with the Loudermilk family that owns the Aaron Rents furniture company.
The Loudermilk Company is a multi-faceted investment firm with a number of real estate and commercial holdings around Atlanta and in the Southeast.
Among other things, Loudermilk does mitigation banking of conservation resources, some of which are part of the 346 acres in South Jackson in the Sandy Creek area. Plans for the 14-lot project include several conservation buffers.
In 2009, a study was done for the Georgia State Soil and Water Conservation Commission about the possibility of building a reservoir on the property. The north end of the property has a lake that was built for erosion control in the early 1960s.
INDUSTRIAL EXPANDING
In other action, the BOC gave final approval to rezone 92 acres in two tracts on Bill Wright Rd. for additional warehouse/industrial developments. The property abuts existing industrial property in the Valentine Industrial Park and creates an expansion of that major industrial area which sits between Jefferson and Pendergrass.
The project got final approval after the BOC earlier approved the moving of 46 graves on the property to Pendergrass Baptist Church.
OTHER ZONING ACTIONS
In other zoning action, the BOC:
• approved a rezoning of 5 acres at 1339 W. L. Williams Rd., Commerce, from A-2 to A-R to divide the property into two tracts.
• tabled action on a rezoning of 3 acres at 48 Wildflower Rd., Braselton.
• approved an amendment to county codes to widen rights of way in some developments for better utility placements.
• approved a rezoning of 5 acres at 330 Davenport Rd., Braselton, to divided the property into two tracts.
• approved a withdrawal of a proposed map amendment at 9615 Hwy. 53, Braselton, for commercial development.
OTHER ACTION
In other action July 18, the BOC:
• designated Pond Fork Church Rd. as a no thru truck route.
• approved a contract with GDOT for county airport improvements.
• approved selling an unused piece of property near the Gordon Street Center.
• approved accepting additional funding for the county's senior center.
• approved the creation of two special street light tax districts one for Webb Estates and the other for Phase 1 of Hidden Fields Subdivision.
• heard a report that the county had reached a deal on its negotiations with the county's nine towns on an updated service delivery agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.