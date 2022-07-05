The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a short list of items at a called meeting on June 29. The BOC didn't meet earlier in the month due to a lack of a quorum.
Among the items approved by the board were:
• renaming Ken Bray to the county board of assessors.
• an agreement with the City of Hoschton to collect property taxes for the town if the town approves adding a property tax. The deal would also have the county collect city storm water fees for Hoschton.
• agreements to accept grants for the Jackson County Drug Court and Piedmont Circuit Veterans Court.
• a capacity agreement with the state to house inmates at the Jackson County Correctional Institute.
• buying new cardiac monitors/defibrillators for EMS using ARPA funds totaling $624,500.
• granting a utility easement to City of Hoschton for a sewerage pipeline to Indian Creek.
• an agreement with NGRC to expand Covid vaccines via the Aging Network.
• an additional allocation of $16,500 to the Jackson County Certified Literate Community Program.
