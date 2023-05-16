The Jackson County Board of Commissioners made several key facilities decisions during its May 15 meeting, including a deal that will expand the county’s recreation facilities.
The BOC approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Jackson County School System for the use of school ballfields, gyms and other facilities for county recreation programs. The two groups have long cooperated in the shared use of facilities and this agreement is an update of that.
New to the deal, however, is the use of the fields and gym at the school system’s Empower Center, which was formally Jackson County Comprehensive High School. Those facilities are a major expansion for the county’s recreation programs, which have been growing in recent years as the population has increased.
The deal for shared facilities is for 10 years with the option of renewal every 10 years up to a total of 50 years. The county will spend around $2 million to upgrade some of the facilities as part of the deal.
The action comes amid other major recreation issues in the county as recreation offerings have become a major amenity sought by newcomers to the community.
In November, Commerce voters will decide on a bond referendum on whether or not to expand that town’s recreation facilities.
City officials in Commerce had proposed a deal with the county for the county’s recreation department to take over the city’s recreation facilities and programs, but that idea was met with pushback from some Commerce citizens. The city council subsequently voted to put the issue on a bond referendum in November. If approved, the bonds issued to build new facilities in the city would be paid for by a hike in the city’s millage rate.
In Jefferson, the city council is considering whether or not to build a $12 million indoor swimming facility (to be paid for with SPLOST and impact fees) and is also looking at an expansion of the city’s existing recreation center, along with a possible dog park and pickle ball courts at the city park. The town has also recently converted the old Dollar General store into a recreation room for senior citizens.
OTHER FACILITY VOTES
In other action May 15 related to facilities, the BOC approved:
• a guaranteed maximum price of $14.3 million for the construction of the new county government administrative building. The board had previously approved Reeves Young as the construction manager for the project. The new administrative building will be paid for with SPLOST 7 funds, which was approved by voters in November.
• naming Reeves Young as the construction manager to oversee an expansion of the county’s landfill transfer station.
• applying for a grant that would be used for a future county park off of Cabin Creek Rd.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, the board approved:
• naming John Scott to the Joint Development Authority of Northeast Georgia.
• a proclamation in support of Law Day.
• the creation of a special street light tax district for Maddox Landing subdivision.
• the annual agreement with the state to house 110 inmates at the Jackson County Correctional Institute with the state paying $22 per day per inmate. That does not cover the actual cost of housing the inmates, but the county uses inmate labor for its transfer station and other projects that it would otherwise have to hire people to do.
