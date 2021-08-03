The Jackson County Board of Commissioners discussed several routine items at its meeting Aug. 2, but took no action.
Among the items discussed were the purchase of 23 acres off of Cabin Creek Rd. for a new county park. The property contains a number of rock Indian mounds and is thought to be a site of significant archeological interest.
The board also discussed a proposed amendment to the original SK Battery project agreement that would include the firm's expansion plans for its second plant in Commerce. Both the Jackson County Industrial Development Authority and the Commerce City Council have approved the amendments, which essentially combine the two projects into one overall deal.
The BOC also discussed:
• a proposed contract with Epps Brothers for $299,000 to provide triple surface treatment for the county road department.
• the FY22 indigent defense service agreement.
• a tower and ground lease agreement with Georgia Power in the Maysville area for a new communications tower for the county's upgraded radio system.
